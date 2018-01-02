New ‘SEMA Battle Of The Builders’ TV Special To Premiere On Velocity, Jan. 2

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



From SEMA eNews

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the new and latest episode of the “SEMA Battle of the Builders” TV special premiering on Velocity, at 10:00 p.m. (EST/PST) on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

The fourth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders TV special recaps the competition that took place during the 2017 SEMA Show. Last year’s show, which re-aired multiple times between February and October, reached more than 4 million viewers.

For more information on SEMA Battle of the Builders, visit semashow.com/botb.