New ‘SEMA Battle Of The Builders’ TV Special To Premiere On Velocity, Jan. 2

From SEMA eNews

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs for the new and latest episode of the “SEMA Battle of the Builders” TV special premiering on Velocity, at 10:00 p.m. (EST/PST) on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

The fourth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders TV special recaps the competition that took place during the 2017 SEMA Show. Last year’s show, which re-aired multiple times between February and October, reached more than 4 million viewers.

For more information on SEMA Battle of the Builders, visit semashow.com/botb.

