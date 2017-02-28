New Snap-on Diagnostic Quick Tips Training Videos Added To Website And YouTube Channel

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Snap-on has recently added three new Diagnostic Quick Tips training videos to its website and YouTube channel to help professional technicians speed up their diagnostic capabilities. The videos are available at no charge and provide training in an easy to watch format so technicians can use their Snap-on diagnostic tools to address specific problems on a vehicle.

“The new Diagnostic Quick Tips videos, based on real case studies, show how to apply diagnostics to specific vehicles and applications through two minute demonstrations of diagnostic tools solving tough problems,” said Mark Schaefer, director of marketing, Snap-on Diagnostics.

New Quick Tips training videos include:

• Toyota Transmission Compensation Coding

From fuel injectors to transmissions, many parts on newer cars need be coded to the vehicle in order to complete a repair. This Diagnostic Quick Tip shows technicians how to perform a transmission coding procedure on a Toyota RAV 4 using a scan tool.

• Ford Flash Reprogramming

Flash reprogramming is often a necessary part of repairing vehicles nowadays, but the process can be intimidating if technicians aren’t sure how to do it. This Diagnostic Quick Tip shows how to reflash a Ford PCM using a Pass Thru Pro III and Ford J2534 software.

• Chrysler VVT System Cleaning

For technicians who have ever had trouble with the variable valve timing system on a newer Chrysler vehicle, there is a functional test available to help. In this Diagnostic Quick Tip, technicians will learn how to perform the automatic system cleaning using a scan tool.

To find the Quick Tips on the Snap-on website, visit diagnostics.snapon.com/TrainingSolutions and select a diagnostic tool. Once a Quick Tip has been selected, technicians will see which diagnostic tools the tip applies to, read an overview of the problem and then watch the resolution video.

Hosted by Snap-on National Field Trainer, Jason Gabrenas, the complete Quick Tips series is free of charge and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week online so technicians can watch the videos when it is most convenient for them.