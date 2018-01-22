New Snap-on Website Videos Highlight Coverage In Software Upgrade 17.4

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Snap-on has added four new videos to its website that highlight its improved coverage in Software Upgrade 17.4. Each video shows automotive repair professionals how their diagnostic tools can be enhanced and expanded to maximize their diagnostic capabilities when they upgrade to Snap-on’s latest software. The videos can be viewed at diagnostics.snapon.com/17.4.

The company says that the videos exemplify how updated software:

Saves technicians time

Solves customer problems by reprogramming fobs and keypads

Allows technicians to diagnose complicated safety systems

Gives technicians greater collision-related coverage

“Snap-on industry-leading diagnostic tools carry the most advanced software available, elevating the technician’s confidence to perform every general and collision repair job right, the first time, every time,” said Leian Wunderlich, software program manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Our new videos further illustrate how updating diagnostic tools to Software Upgrade 17.4 not only provides more coverage to take on the toughest jobs, but also guarantees that technicians have the most comprehensive diagnostic coverage in the industry.”

Snap-on says additional reasons to upgrade to the latest software include: codes, data, functional tests, resets, adaptations, guided component tests, Auto ID, One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, on-tool training, plus verified common replacement parts and expert knowledge on tools with SureTrack. Software Upgrade 17.4 offers access to more than 4.9 million codes, tests, tips and data for 1981-2017 model years, with one of the the most extensive coverages outside of the factory tool.

For more information about Software Upgrade 17.4 or available software programs, contact a participating Snap-on Franchisee or other sales representative, or visit diagnostics.snapon.com/17.4.