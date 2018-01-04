New T-Pod Vehicle To Debut In Detroit

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Swedish technology company Einride will present a new type of vehicle, the T-Pod, to the American market at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit Jan 13-28, 2018. The debut marks the launch of the T-Pod in the United States.

The T-Pod is an electric autonomous transport vehicle that is designed and developed to be competitive to heavy-duty trucks, invented and designed from the ground up for battery, electric propulsion and self-driving technology. For example, the T-Pod has no cab or driver’s seat. Einride’s innovative vehicle is a part of a transport system that uses the benefits of self-driving and electric propulsion to create a cost-competitive and emission-free transport alternative, according to the company.

“The T-Pod is part of the Einride transport system that uses new technology to create a cost-competitive and sustainable alternative to today’s trucks. This invention makes today’s truck as outdated as horse and carriage and just as cost completive,” commented Robert Falck, CEO of Einride.

The vehicle will be on display at the Automobili-D section of the Detroit Auto Show.

