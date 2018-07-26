Career/Scholarship
New York State Automotive Aftermarket Association Names Scholarship Winners

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

The New York State Automotive Aftermarket Association (NYSAAA), in conjunction with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, has awarded three academic scholarships in honor of John J. Lorenzen and Debbie J. Tranello.

The following individuals have each been awarded a $700 scholarship for their academic pursuits.

  • Cameron Sprague, Rochester, New York – Alfred State College
  • Edelyn Nunez Abreu of Bronx, New York – Delhi University
  • Dawson Mead of Lowville, New York – Jefferson Community College

“The University of the Aftermarket Foundation commends NYSAAA for awarding these scholarships to three outstanding and well-deserving students,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “NYSAAA has a long history of being providing industry educational opportunities in the state of New York and we are honored to be able to administer these scholarships on behalf of them.”

To learn more about scholarship opportunities from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit uofafoundation.com.

