NGK Spark Plugs Race Teams Rack Up Wins At NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

NGK Spark Plugs-backed teams racked up three wins recently at the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. In addition to being a partner of Charlotte Motor Speedway, NGK also served as the title sponsor of the event and it was a huge success for the company’s sponsored teams with wins in NHRA’s Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Sportsman and Top Alcohol Funny Car.

Megan Meyer, driver for NGK/Randy Meyer Racing, took the win in Top Alcohol Dragster, building strong momentum early in her two-year partnership with NGK Spark Plugs. “I was so excited to see my NGK Spark Plugs family again and share all the excitement this weekend with them,” said Meyer. “As we get ready for Atlanta, I know we will do great no matter what, and I’m hoping for a second win so I can get closer to my goal of becoming the winningest woman in Top Alcohol Dragster.”

U.S. Army veteran Don O’Neal, who has been a longtime partner with NGK Spark Plugs, drove his MADATIVE VP Fuel 632-cubic-inch Big-Block Chevy Monte Carlo to the Top Sportsman win. “Three years ago today, I stuffed this car in the wall; this time we rode to our first-ever NHRA Four-Wide National Event win in my home state. Never quit, never give up,” said O’Neal.

Rounding out the wins was Annie Whiteley, driver of the J & A Service/Y-Not Racing Camaro-bodied Top Alcohol Funny Car. NGK had more than 35 sponsored racers finish in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Super Comp and Top Dragster, as well.

“Sitting at the starting line watching all of our NGK-sponsored racers dominate at the 2018 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals was exhilarating. We are so proud of our winner circle race teams, Megan Meyers, Don O’Neal and Annie Whitely, as well as all of the hard-working drag racing teams we’re supporting,” said Danielle Orlando, NGK Spark Plugs general manager of marketing, Aftermarket Division. “The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals represents what NGK Spark Plugs is all about: an unwavering dedication to power, performance and the fans.”