Niles West Auto Club Curbed By School Board Over Liability Concerns

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The school district made the decision to cut the automotive club due to liability concerns.

From Charlie De Mar’s article on the CBS Chicago website:

The automotive club at Niles West High School has made a sudden, permanent stop.

The program allows students who might not be the best pupils to excel in an activity outside the classroom.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar was at the Niles Township School board meeting Tuesday night as parents sounded off.

Building and maintaining cars takes training and a whole lot of passion. The auto club allows students to build and work on a racecar throughout the year while building real-life skills.

At the end of the year, students are allowed to drive the car on a drag strip.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive club at Niles West High School on the CBS Chicago website.