Nissan’s VMotion 2.0 Wins Best Concept Vehicle In Detroit



Vmotion 2.0, a concept vehicle showcasing Nissan’s new sedan design direction, is the winner of the 2017 EyesOn Design Award for Best Concept Vehicle. The concept vehicle also received the award for Best Innovative Use of Color, Graphics and Materials. The announcement was made Tuesday, January 10, at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) EyesOn Design Awards ceremony, just a day after the vehicle’s global debut.

One of the premier awards in transportation design, the EyesOn Design Awards – selected by a panel of design leaders from around the globe – honor the best production and concept vehicles making their worldwide auto show debut in Detroit.

“Vmotion 2.0 offers a stunning look into the future of Nissan design – fresh and dynamic, yet cabin-focused,” said Mamoru Aoki, executive design director, Nissan Global Design Strategy, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “This prestigious award, earned from top design leaders from around the world, exemplifies the enormous potential of Nissan’s newest design direction. We’re honored to be here and excited to continue to show the world the limitless capability of Nissan design.”



Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many of today’s Nissan products. The award-winning vehicle color, Silver Copper, is a unique blend of copper and other metals, creating a layered effect with different hues and reflections in different angles.

“In our never-ending quest for perfection, over 100 attempts were made to get this color just right,” said Nicole Fonseca, senior color and materials designer, Nissan Design America, Inc. “On our 101st try – our magic number, apparently – we discovered the perfect blend of copper, silver and other metals to create this beautiful, multi-layered paint. Thank you to EyesOn Design for this distinguished award – what an excellent testament to the future of Nissan design.”

For more information: NissanNews.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.