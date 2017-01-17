Nominate Your School For Tomorrow’s Tech ‘2017 School Of The Year’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters has partnered with Tomorrow’s Tech as the title sponsor for the “2017 School of the Year” competition, a national contest to find and name the best technician training school in the country.

The School of the Year program is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that have a subscription to Tomorrow’s Tech. Twenty finalists will be announced after all submissions are received on Aug. 5. Judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of the four regions in the U.S. – or the Final Four. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in October.

The winning school will receive a visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsor(s); $2,500 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program; WIX Filters gear; and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit.

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows as well as a Babcox Media recognition dinner in November.

The Top 20 schools will receive national recognition on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the magazine and through various social media outlets. Schools that are selected to the Final Four will receive a professional automotive tool set and a $250 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Click HERE to nominate your school today! Deadline for nominations is August 4.