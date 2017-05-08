Special Guest Shares Stories With North Kansas City Auto Tech Students

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Mitch Fogle, CEO and president at Lund International, shared his experiences in the automotive industry with students.

From Sean McDowell’s article on the FOX4KC.com website:

Imagine the road to success as being like a spiderweb.

There are many different lanes to get to arrive at people’s goals. That’s the picture one man painted for a group of metro students on Wednesday, as young gearheads got a special guest.

They say small beginnings can lead to big dreams. Students at North Kansas City Schools’ Auto Tech program met with one of the giants in the automotive accessories industry on Wednesday morning. Mitch Fogle, CEO and President at Lund International, talked with a dozen students. Fogle’s company markets over 21,000 accessories for cars and trucks.

