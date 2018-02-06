NTSB Investigating California Collision Involving Fire Truck, Tesla On Autopilot
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating a Jan. 22 collision in which a Tesla on Autopilot slammed into a fire truck.
The collision in Culver City, Calif., is the second high-profile incident this year involving a Tesla operating on Autopilot. On Jan. 19, the California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco unit reported that a suspected drunk driver passed out in his Tesla on the Bay Bridge.
In a tweet, the NTSB said its field investigators will focus on “driver and vehicle factors” in the Jan. 22 collision.
According to the Culver City Fire Department, a Tesla smashed into one of the department’s fire trucks at 65 mph, while the truck was parked on a freeway as firefighters responded to an accident. There were no injuries.
“Please stay alert while driving,” the fire department said in a tweet, adding #distracteddriving.
While working a freeway accident this morning, Engine 42 was struck by a #Tesla traveling at 65 mph. The driver reports the vehicle was on autopilot. Amazingly there were no injuries! Please stay alert while driving! #abc7eyewitness #ktla #CulverCity #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/RgEmd43tNe
— Culver City Firefighters (@CC_Firefighters) January 22, 2018
In the Jan. 19 incident, the California Highway Patrol said officers found a man passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla on the Bay Bridge. The driver said the vehicle had been set on Autopilot, according to the agency.
In a tweet, the highway patrol added: “No it didn’t tow itself to the tow yard.”
Article courtesy BodyShop Business.