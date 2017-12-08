nuTonomy, Lyft Launch Boston Self-Driving Pilot

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



nuTonomy and Lyft announced a pilot project in which select Lyft passengers in Boston’s Seaport district will be matched with nuTonomy self-driving vehicles when they request rides through the Lyft app.

“Our partnership with Lyft has two goals,” nuTonomy said in a news release. “First, we want to let members of the public experience driverless vehicles firsthand, so they can better understand the impact this new technology will have on their lives. Second, based on feedback from pilot participants, nuTonomy’s engineers will adapt and improve our system, so that we can deliver an autonomous transportation experience that is extremely safe, efficient, and comfortable.”

The pilot project is the first ever between a ride-sharing company and an autonomous-vehicle company in the United States, according to nuTonomy.

In November, Delphi acquired nuTonomy, a provider of software systems for driverless fleets.

