O’Reilly Auto Parts Carries Flux Capacitor For DeLorean DMC-12

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



In the history of aftermarket parts, there might not be a more important component than the flux capacitor, which enables certain vehicles – the DeLorean DMC-12, for example – to transcend the time-space continuum.

Fortunately, time travelers in need of this critical component can find the part on the O’Reilly website.

O’Reilly Auto Parts notes that plutonium is required to provide the necessary 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power to properly operate the flux capacitor. And you’ll need a DeLorean DMC-12 as well.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, the flux capacitor is a reference to the popular “Back to the Future” movies starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The “EB” in EB Enterprises – the manufacturer of the device – is Dr. Emmett Brown, the fictional scientist played by Lloyd in the trilogy.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, which makes it clear that the flux capacitor is not available for purchase, offers this product description:

EB Enterprises – Flux Capacitor

Line: EB | Part # 121G

1.21 Gigawatts

Detailed Description

Time Travel at your own RISK!!!

Plutonium is required to properly operate Flux Capacitor. Plutonium is used by the on-board nuclear reactor, which then powers the Flux Capacitor to provide the needed 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power. Plutonium not available at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Please contact your local supplier.

Flux Capacitor requires the stainless steel body of the 81-83 DeLorean DMC-12, V6 2.9L, to properly function. Once the time machine travels at 88 mph (142 km/h), light coming from the flux capacitor pulses faster until it becomes a steady stream of light. Then, time travel begins.

Upgrade Kits available: Part # 121GMF

Non-Functional Item Displayed For Entertainment Purposes Only

Additional Details

Material Compatibility : Plutonium

: Plutonium Maximum Power : 1.21 Gigawatts

: 1.21 Gigawatts Working Speed (mph): 88 mph

No word yet on whether O’Reilly plans to carry replacement parts for Herbie the Love Bug, the Batmobile or James Bond’s submersible Lotus.