Lifestyle/O’Reilly Auto Parts
ago

O’Reilly Auto Parts Carries Flux Capacitor For DeLorean DMC-12

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

O'Reilly Auto Parts Carries Flux Capacitor For DeLorean DMC-12

SHOP HOP Chicago: Job-Fair-On-Wheels For Automotive Restoration Students Returns For 2017

Chrysler Portal Concept: Next-Generation Family Transportation Designed by Millennials for Millennials

Logano Wins Xfinity Race In Las Vegas

Subaru Tech Tip: Error Codes Following Wheel Bearing Hub Replacement

VW Beetle, Golf And Jetta: Broken Tensioner, Root Cause Of Failure Is Alternator Pulley

Aston Martin Unveils V8 And V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

Dodge Ram: Short Runner Valve Control Performance Codes P1004, P2016 Or P2017

Subaru Tech Tip: Error Codes Following Wheel Bearing Hub Replacement


In the history of aftermarket parts, there might not be a more important component than the flux capacitor, which enables certain vehicles – the DeLorean DMC-12, for example – to transcend the time-space continuum.

Fortunately, time travelers in need of this critical component can find the part on the O’Reilly website.

O’Reilly Auto Parts notes that plutonium is required to provide the necessary 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power to properly operate the flux capacitor. And you’ll need a DeLorean DMC-12 as well.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, the flux capacitor is a reference to the popular “Back to the Future” movies starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The “EB” in EB Enterprises – the manufacturer of the device – is Dr. Emmett Brown, the fictional scientist played by Lloyd in the trilogy.

O’Reilly Auto Parts, which makes it clear that the flux capacitor is not available for purchase, offers this product description:

EB Enterprises – Flux Capacitor

Line: EB | Part # 121G

  • 1.21 Gigawatts

Detailed Description

  • Time Travel at your own RISK!!!
  • Plutonium is required to properly operate Flux Capacitor.
    • Plutonium is used by the on-board nuclear reactor, which then powers the Flux Capacitor to provide the needed 1.21 gigawatts of electrical power.
    • Plutonium not available at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Please contact your local supplier.
  • Flux Capacitor requires the stainless steel body of the 81-83 DeLorean DMC-12, V6 2.9L, to properly function.
    • Once the time machine travels at 88 mph (142 km/h), light coming from the flux capacitor pulses faster until it becomes a steady stream of light. Then, time travel begins.
  • Upgrade Kits available: Part # 121GMF
  • Non-Functional Item Displayed For Entertainment Purposes Only

Additional Details

  • Material Compatibility: Plutonium
  • Maximum Power: 1.21 Gigawatts
  • Working Speed (mph): 88 mph

No word yet on whether O’Reilly plans to carry replacement parts for Herbie the Love Bug, the Batmobile or James Bond’s submersible Lotus.

Show Full Article