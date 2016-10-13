Paris High School’s Michael Rhodes Wins Texas ASCD T.E.A.C.H. Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The T.E.A.C.H. (Texas Educators Achieving Classroom Honors) recognizes educators with fewer than five years of experience in the classroom.

From an article on the eParisExtra.com website:

Paris High School Automotive Technology teacher Michael Rhodes has been selected as the 2016 secondary level winner of the Texas Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) T.E.A.C.H. Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Classroom.

The T.E.A.C.H. (Texas Educators Achieving Classroom Honors) Award recognizes educators with fewer than 5 years of classroom experience who generate high-achieving students through inspiring, mentoring and challenging them through the use of effective classroom strategies.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the winner of Texas ASCD’s T.E.A.C.H. Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Classroom,” Rhodes said. “I am privileged to have been nominated by our Career & Technical Education Director, Dr. Angela Chadwick.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Paris High School Automotive Technology program on the eParisExtra.com website.