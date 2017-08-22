Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana, The Ultimate Dirt Playground!
Pennzoil introduces Ken Block’s newest Gymkhana-style project … Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana The Ultimate Dirt Playground!
Pennzoil powered Block and his custom-built Ford Fiesta RX43 around every off-road driver’s dream destination, Swing Arm City, Utah. Block freestyled his way through the desert terrain, coming face-to-face with steep dunes, towering cliff formations and some of the largest natural jumps in the world.
The dirt covered, Gymkhana-esque odyssey showcases how Pennzoil Synthetics protected Ken’s 600 HP 4-Cylinder turbo Ford Performance Engine in some of the most rugged terrain in North America.
