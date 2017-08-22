Lifestyle/Pennzoil
ago

Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana, The Ultimate Dirt Playground!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Acura Reveals ARX-05 Prototype Race Car Set To Debut In Daytona

Eaton To Sponsor University Of Michigan Solar Car Team

Nashoba Tech Auto-Repair Students Ace Test

Metal Mentors: Industry Organizations Collaborate To Support Students And Careers In Metal Working

Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana, The Ultimate Dirt Playground!

I-CAR Provides Primer On Park-Assist Systems

SCRS Welding Video Emphasizes Technician Safety

I-CAR: Full-Body Sectioning Never A Safe Or Viable Repair Option

Universal Technical Institute Launches New Welding Technology Program

Ride Of The Week: 1970 Porsche 917K


Pennzoil introduces Ken Block’s newest Gymkhana-style project … Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana The Ultimate Dirt Playground!

Pennzoil powered Block and his custom-built Ford Fiesta RX43 around every off-road driver’s dream destination, Swing Arm City, Utah. Block freestyled his way through the desert terrain, coming face-to-face with steep dunes, towering cliff formations and some of the largest natural jumps in the world.

The dirt covered, Gymkhana-esque odyssey showcases how Pennzoil Synthetics protected Ken’s 600 HP 4-Cylinder turbo Ford Performance Engine in some of the most rugged terrain in North America.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the show: bit.ly/terrakhana.

Show Full Article