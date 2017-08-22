Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Pennzoil introduces Ken Block’s newest Gymkhana-style project … Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Terrakhana The Ultimate Dirt Playground!

Pennzoil powered Block and his custom-built Ford Fiesta RX43 around every off-road driver’s dream destination, Swing Arm City, Utah. Block freestyled his way through the desert terrain, coming face-to-face with steep dunes, towering cliff formations and some of the largest natural jumps in the world.

The dirt covered, Gymkhana-esque odyssey showcases how Pennzoil Synthetics protected Ken’s 600 HP 4-Cylinder turbo Ford Performance Engine in some of the most rugged terrain in North America.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the show: bit.ly/terrakhana.