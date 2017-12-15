Permatex Partners With Polimotor To Help Build Engines Of The Future

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Permatex, a provider of chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has partnered with Polimotor LLC and its founder, Matti Holtzberg, a leading authority on polymer engine technology, to help develop Polimotor 2, the next generation of polymer engines. The Polimotor 2 engine was designed with fiber-reinforced polymer engine parts that are used in place of some of the traditional metal components, in order to reduce weight. Weight reduction is a critical factor in both racecars and everyday vehicles in order to maximize fuel economy and horsepower.

The Polimotor team uses Permatex Sealants and Gasket Makers exclusively on the Polimotor 2, which is built without the use of any traditional preformed gaskets other than the head gasket. Permatex RTV gasket makers are used to effectively seal and to deliver both leak-proof and fail-proof performance, the company says.

The Polimotor 2 was recently featured in the Permatex booth at the 2017 PRI show, and will be featured at other various trade shows and events throughout 2018.