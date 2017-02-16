Permatex Sponsors Follow A Dream Race Team For 13th Straight NHRA Season

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Permatex will continue its perennial sponsorship of the Follow A Dream Race Team as the team’s corporate sponsor for the 2017 NHRA Championship Top Alcohol Funny Car Series. This year marks the 13th consecutive season that Permatex has partnered with Jay Blake and his Follow A Dream Race Team in the NHRA series. As the Follow A Dream team enters the new season on the heels of a 2nd place finish in the Eastern Region in 2016, the team hopes to parley the positive side of ‘lucky 13’ with some solid car preparation and teamwork throughout the 2017 challenge.

“We have been working hard over the winter on the Permatex Camaro and can’t wait to get to Florida with the Permatex Follow A Dream Team and get things started,” said team owner Jay Blake on the upcoming season. “The entire team is excited to start the new season and to build on what we learned last year.” Over the past seven years, the Permatex Follow A Dream Race Team has been nationally ranked in the NHRA Top 10 four times.

The Permatex Follow A Dream Race Team will compete in the 2017 NHRA series with veteran driver Phil Burkart behind the wheel. Burkart joined the Follow A Dream team as the full time driver in 2016. He will help the team compete in 14 races this year, across the United States.

Veteran, Anthony Terenzio, will also continue as the team’s tuner. Terenzio joined the team in 2016 season after the retirement of long time tuner Tom Howell.

For a 2017 Follow A Dream race schedule, visit followadream.org/index.php/race-schedule.