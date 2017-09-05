Philadelphia I-CAR Committee Raises $46,000 For Collision Repair Education Foundation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The I-CAR Greater Philadelphia Committee raised more than $46,000 for the Collision Repair Education Foundation through its second annual fundraiser.

Held June 8 at the Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, N.J., more than 160 people participated in the golf tournament, evening banquet and silent auction.

The money will support the foundation and local education initiatives to expand the availability of trained, entry-level collision repair technicians.

“I would like to thanks all the participants and sponsors for helping to expand the possibilities for many young people in the Philadelphia area,” said Lisa Ferguson, Northeast Regional Operations for ABRA Auto Body & Glass and chair of the I-CAR Greater Philadelphia Committee. “Our goal is to change the working environment at the shops by investing in education, having better learning conditions, mentoring programs and the proper tooling to learn their craft.”

According to Ferguson, the bulk of this year’s funds will support the Hodgson Vo-Tech Auto Body program, with smaller amounts going to other schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

In addition to equipment and curriculum support, the committee is starting a new initiative to pay for 10 students to graduate with their I-CAR points and be more attractive to prospective employees.

Last September, the committee raised more than $30,000 at its inaugural event, bring the total raised from the two events to more than $76,000.

Clark Plucinski, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, thanked the committee for its continued support of the local schools. He also challenged other local groups to work with schools in their market to help improve the prospects for young people training for a career in the collision industry.

“The work of the Philadelphia I-CAR Committee directly benefits young people studying for a career in the collision industry by improving the facilities, equipment and curriculum in their school programs,” Plucinski said. “The committee’s hard work will benefit both the students and the industry, collision repairers, insurers and suppliers that are in such desperate need of trained, entry-level employees. I urge other local groups to follow the committee’s example and launch an effort to assist collision schools in their local market.”

For more information on how to participate on the committee or next year’s event, contact Lisa Ferguson at [email protected].

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.