Pirelli P Zero Tires Go Pink For U.S. Grand Prix

October is breast cancer prevention month, symbolized by a pink ribbon. Every October, thousands of charitable initiatives are organized globally to raise public awareness and money for research. For the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin this weekend, Pirelli’s P Zero Purple ultrasoft tires will be colored pink, backing the initiative launched by new F1 promoter Liberty Media to support the Susan G. Komen organization at the Formula One race.

One of the best known organizations in the fight against breast cancer, the Susan G. Komen organization has raised more than $920 million dollars for breast cancer research and awareness since 1982 with a presence in more than 60 countries.

Pirelli welcomed the initiative, using its colorful ultrasoft tires to get the impactful message across.

