Polaris Launches Polaris Adventures Ride And Drive Program

Polaris Industries Inc. has launched Polaris Adventures, a network of ride and drive destinations nationwide. Area experts, known as adventure outfitters, will provide worry-free ride and drive options in Polaris vehicles to create safe, memorable adventures for all skill levels.

“We believe in integrating quality and innovation into everything we do, from the vehicles and products we design, to the services and experiences we create for the consumer,” said Scott Wine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Industries Inc. “The concept for Polaris Adventures arose from our passion to introduce people to powersports, and the realization that we could extend our reach by introducing a new, premium opportunity for off and on-road day trips. With the growth of the ‘sharing economy’ we see this as a unique opportunity to share the excitement of riding and driving Polaris vehicles with new customers all across the country.”

Polaris Adventures was created after years of contemplating how to bring safe, memorable, vehicle-based adventures to a broader audience nationally. The concept includes numerous outfitters nationwide; from the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, and the desert terrain of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., to the epic mountain passes of Silverton, Colo., and the wooded trails and trout streams of Pittsburgh, N.H.

“By establishing partnerships with local area experts, we have created a network of premium riding and driving experiences throughout the country. From Maine to Maui, this program consistently delivers the highest quality ride opportunities on the latest Polaris vehicles. The greatest reward is watching newcomers get into the driver’s seat and create a lifetime of memories. That’s what it’s all about,” said Paul Vitrano, Vice President and General Manager of Polaris Experience, LLC.

Explore some of the most picturesque routes across the country, through tall timbered forests, mountain passes, desert pathways, snowy trails and even scenic highways in the latest off-road RZR side-by-sides, snowmobiles and highway-licensed Slingshot open-air roadsters. With memorable points of interest for the whole family, guests can choose between half or full-day rides with seamless click-and-book reservations on adventures.polaris.com.

“Simply put, we’re empowering families to explore,” said Jan Rintamaki, Director of Polaris Adventures. “My fondest family memories are when we’re unplugged, enjoying nature and discovering new places. It’s an honor to bring these same experiences to others.”

Rintamaki is the architect behind Polaris Adventures’ push for responsible recreation and concepts like ‘pick your own adventure’ where, for example, you can load a family of four in a RZR at Bear Rock Adventures in New Hampshire and explore April’s Maple, a sustainably harvested maple sugar house in Vermont.

Links:

Polaris Adventures

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.