PPG Announces Schedule Of Custom Painting Classes For Rest Of 2017

PPG has announced its schedule of custom painting classes for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year. The courses are designed to help paint technicians use PPG products to bring their imaginations to life and create one-of-a-kind paint schemes for custom car and truck builds.

The courses are led by elite PPG instructors and are held at PPG Business Development Centers and various field locations across the U.S. and Canada. Technicians receive classroom instruction along with hands-on training in the shop. A full range of topics is covered from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint application best practices.

PPG custom refinish courses focus on several PPG brands, including Vibrance Collection products and the latest and hottest colors, micas, pigments and special effects available. Students can learn a variety of custom painting techniques and skills including pinstriping and airbrushing. The training also demonstrates how advanced Vibrance Collection offerings work with all PPG premium quality solvent and waterborne topcoat systems to deliver bold and dazzling looks. In addition, individuals completing PPG custom refinish classes become members of the Vibrance Collection community and are welcome to post images of their work at us.vibrancecollection.com.

“We’re very proud to offer these classes to our PPG customers,” said Randy Cremeans, PPG director of training. “We have the industry’s best trainers teaching the students how to get the most out of our exceptional products while bringing out their inner artist. It’s great to see what can be accomplished through these classes. We like to say that when it comes to custom painting, the only limitation is your imagination.”

A partial list of PPG custom refinish classes includes:

  • Lowrider Designs
  • Basic Pinstriping and Airbrushing
  • Custom Wood Grain Techniques
  • Custom Graphics
  • Custom Flames Design
  • Custom Airbrushing Techniques

A special restoration seminar and advanced courses are also offered. Full course descriptions with October, November and December dates and locations, along with registration instructions, can be found at us.ppgrefinish.com/PPG-Refinish/Training. For more information about PPG training classes, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.

