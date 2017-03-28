Career/PPG Foundation
PPG Foundation Funds Collision Student Scholarships Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

(Left to right): Education Foundation Board of Trustees Chair & Evercoat Business Development Manager Stacy Bartnik, Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski, PPG Sr. Manager, MVP Business Solutions & Industry Relations Domenic Brusco, and Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode.

The PPG Foundation has provided $20,000 in funding for the Collision Repair Education Foundation that will be awarded to students who have demonstrated a career interest in automotive repair and refinish.

The scholarships, $5,000 each, are awarded annually to full-time students attending a post-secondary school with a focus on degree programs in collision repair. The funds may be used to assist the students with educational expenses as tuition, books, tools and equipment. Scholarship award winners will be announced later this spring.

“We proudly support the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s efforts in assisting the future professionals of the collision industry,” said Domenic Brusco, PPG Automotive senior manager, MVP Business Solutions & Industry Relations. “Now more than ever do we need to showcase this industry as a viable career option for students, and through these scholarships we can help remove some of the financial barriers they face during their technical education.”

Industry members interested in working together with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in supporting secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors and their school programs should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244 or [email protected].

