Prairie Ridge Auto Students To Repair Jeep For Use By Less Fortunate
Students in the automotive program at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, IL, are refurbishing a Jeep that will be donated to a local charity.
From Mike Mallory’s article on the Northwest Herald website:
Prairie Ridge High School automotive students are repairing a donated Jeep and then will pass it on to a local organization that helps the less fortunate go places.
Students in Autos 2 at the high school are assessing and fixing the brakes, fluids and filters in the Jeep, which was donated by a local family, and also will install a new transmission. Upon completion of their work, it will be donated to the C.A.R.S. Ministry.
“That’s not something high school students do every day,” auto teacher Matt Hardt said in a news release.
