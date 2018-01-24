Prairie Ridge Auto Students To Repair Jeep For Use By Less Fortunate

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students in the automotive program at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, IL, are refurbishing a Jeep that will be donated to a local charity.

From Mike Mallory’s article on the Northwest Herald website:

Prairie Ridge High School automotive students are repairing a donated Jeep and then will pass it on to a local organization that helps the less fortunate go places.

Students in Autos 2 at the high school are assessing and fixing the brakes, fluids and filters in the Jeep, which was donated by a local family, and also will install a new transmission. Upon completion of their work, it will be donated to the C.A.R.S. Ministry.

“That’s not something high school students do every day,” auto teacher Matt Hardt said in a news release.

