Pullman High School Student Honors Grandfather With Senior Project

Senior Brandon Libey constructed a bench seat using a 1967 Ford pickup tailgate.

From Taylor Nadauld’s article on The Spokesman-Review website:

Brandon Libey’s senior project will likely take a couple of extra hands to haul to Pullman High School on May 18 when he presents it to a panel at school.

The 18-year-old created a functional bench seat out of a teal 1967 Ford pickup tailgate in memory of his grandfather, Gary Beedy, who drove the same kind of truck back in the 1970s.

Libey held back tears in the front yard of his parents’ home as he recalled his deceased grandfather and the relationship they had.

“He always went the extra mile to do anything he could,” Libey said.

Beedy worked for the Spokane Napa Distribution Center for nearly a decade before he acquired the Pullman Napa Auto Parts store and renamed it Beedy Auto Parts. Beedy died in 2013.

