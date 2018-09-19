Questions Technicians Should Ask During A Job Interview

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Job interviews aren’t just a time for the employer to ask all the questions. As a potential employee, you should also interview the employer to make sure the job is a good fit for your needs and skills.

Your first job as an auto, collision or diesel technician can vary widely based on the employer. Like any business, shops and dealerships have a certain way they like to pay, train and grow their techs. Asking your potential employer questions about the position not only helps you find out how they conduct business, but it also helps show the employer that you are engaged and serious about the position.

To help you get answers, we’ve come up with eight question areas you should have answered before you walk out the door from a job interview.

1. O n-Boarding

What should I expect during my first week on the job?

2. Tools

Do you have a list of suggested tools that I need for the job?

Do you have a tool reimbursement program?

3. Training

Does the employer pay for on-going training?

What certifications should I get first?

4. Pay Structure

Do you start entry-level technicians on hourly or flat rate?

What is the timeline for getting on flat rate?

5. Growth

What are the technician levels in the shop?

What does it take to be considered a master tech?

6. Career Path

Do technicians ever transition to non-shop roles?

What should I know about that transition?

7. Soft Skills

What non-technician skills do you expect me to have?

Is any of my job customer facing?

8. Shop Culture

Is there good teamwork in the shop?

Who do I come to if I have a question?

For more career and scholarship information, visit FutureTechSuccess.org.

Article sponsored by TechForce Foundation.