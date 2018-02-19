Automotive/Raybestos
Raybestos Adds New Training Videos To Website

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Raybestos has added several training videos to the resources section of its website to demonstrate proper brake repair techniques and provide the knowledge needed to perform the perfect brake job, said the company.

“Have you ever wondered why it’s important to match OE specifications on lightweight rotors? Do you want to learn how to properly perform a master cylinder bench bleed? Automotive professionals will find answers to these questions in addition to many other helpful tips and useful information when they watch the new ‘how-to’ training videos located on the Raybestos website,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc.

The new Raybestos training videos can be viewed on the raybestos.com website by clicking on the “Resources” tab and then on “How-To Videos” on the drop-down menu. Topics include:

  • Properly Remove a Caliper
  • Types of Brake Fluid
  • Overfilled Master Cylinder
  • Brake Fluid Discussion
  • Brake Bleeding Process
  • Plated Calipers Discussion
  • Coated Rotors Discussion
  • Brake Lubrication Discussion
  • Isolation Test
  • Lightweight Rotor Comparisons
  • Master Cylinder Bench Bleed
  • Hub Bearing Replacement ’04 Escalade
  • Ford F-150 Rotor Replacement
  • Brake Inspection

The videos can be viewed free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be revisited as often as necessary at brakepartsinc.com/raybestos/en-us/how-to-videos.

