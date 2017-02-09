Ride Of The Week: 1984 Hurst Olds Named Sorceress

John "Gunner" Gunnell is a frequent contributor to Speedville and Engine Builder magazine, and owns Gunner's Great Garage, a restoration shop in Manawa, WI.



The Sorceress is a one-off, handmade street vehicle capable of 300-plus miles per hour performance. It looks like a cross between a Hurst Olds and a circle track racing car.

It is a multi flex fuel vehicle that can run on regular or unleaded pump gas or E85 or any blend of these fuels. The carbon fiber bodied car was designed by Rod Tschiggfrie (Xrod) and built by Mike Spitzer of Spitzer Enterprises.



The Sorceress chassis is made of all chrome moly tubing with NHRA 25.2 certification. It comes as a street-ready vehicle with DOT tires, mufflers and headlights. Inside you’ll find creature comforts such as a GPS navigational system, a stereo, power windows and cup holders. There’s also a back-up camera.

An original 1984 Hurst Olds body was used as the design mule to create the Sorceress. The body was cut into pieces and the parts were massaged and re-purposed for a new style of street car that could better 300 mph.



The power plant in the Sorceress is a 640-cid twin turbo V8 developed by Xrod and funny car champion Fred Mandoline. It utilizes a Motec-Australia Smart engine management system with electronics and car control handled by Shane T. Don Speer of Chassis Concepts put the engine together.



A traction control system rounds out the Sorceresses’ advanced features and systems. The outfit behind the Sorceress is XCELEROD (www.xcelerod.com) of Dubuque, Iowa and the car is licensed in that state under the Sorceress name. Unfortunately, Iowa does not have a 300-mph speed limit.



(Photos by John Gunnell and Christa Haley).

Article courtesy Speedville.