Ride Of The Week: 1996 American Motors Hummer Owned By Tupac Shakur

A 1996 American Motors Hummer once owned by Tupac Shakur will be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.

The fully loaded vehicle was customized by the late rapper and comes equipped with a 6.5-liter, turbo diesel V8 engine with automatic transmission and only 10,101 miles.

The hardtop body features 38″ Dick Cepek off-road lights, a 360-degree spotlight, a grille guard, diamond-plate bumpers, GC Package oversized off-road wheels and tires, and an external PA system with three sirens; area over rear driver side fender bears white lettering, “Eliminator.”



The interior is trimmed in burl wood with beige leather upholstery, and provides a 12-disc Clarion sound system, Sony GPS, a central tire inflation system, air conditioning, rear sliding glass window, privacy glass, full power options, and a 12,000-pound winch. The vehicle identification number reads: 137ZA8332TE170007.



Included with the vehicle: a license plate, “YAKNPAK,” honoring Shakur and late rapper Yaki ‘Prince’ Kadafi; and promotional cassettes for Michael Jackson’s Thriller and 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me.

Accompanied by two copies of the vehicle’s registration information, listing Shakur as the original owner of the vehicle, as well as a copy of the affidavit for transfer, stating that “Tupac A. Shakur, the owner of the above described vehicle or vessel died on September 13, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada,” and listing Afeni Shakur, the artist’s mother, as property successor.



Research on the vehicle reveals that Shakur purchased the vehicle on August 16, 1996, a little less than a month before his untimely death, a revelation which comfortably attributes this Hummer H1 as the very last vehicle the rapper would purchase in his lifetime.



Held in storage following Shakur’s tragic death, the Hummer was won in a 2003 raffle organized by BET in the ‘Picture Me Rollin’’ sweepstakes, and then later purchased back in 2007 by Havenotz Entertainment owners Sardar ‘Candyman 187’ Khan and Yaasmyn Fula, the latter being the mother of the aforementioned Kadafi, a ‘godbrother’ of Shakur who lost his own life just two months after that of his friend and fellow Outlawz rapper; the pair drove the Hummer often, cruising Los Angeles on late summer nights after time spent in the studio.



“Already a classic and coveted example of civilian off-road ingenuity, this modified vehicle is further elevated by its incredible musical affiliation and proximity to Shakur’s final days,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.

The Pop Culture auction from RR Auction will begin on Aug 10 and will conclude on Aug 17. More details can be found online at rrauction.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.