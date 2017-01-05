Ride Of The Week: 2012 Falcon Motorsports F7

Lifestyle/2012 Falcon Motorsports F7
This F7’s body is made of carbon fiber and Kevlar panels painted silver. The chassis is aluminum, carbon fiber and Kevlar. It’s powered by a 427ci LS7 motor with Lingenfelter performance components and a custom carbon fiber intake manifold that has separate plenums for each bank and long runners, making 640 hp and 600 ft./lbs. of torque.

The transaxle is a Ricardo 6-speed. The suspension is a coilover pushrod system with lightweight forged aluminum control arms and spindle knuckles. It’s equipped with 4-piston Stoptech 15″ rotors front and rear. It rides on 20″ tires over 5-spoke Forgeline wheels, 10″ front and 13″ rear.

The custom black and red leather interior by Venzano features billet gauges and knobs. Other features include power brakes and windows, as well as keyless ignition. The car only has 12,722 original miles.

Source: Barrett-Jackson.

Article courtesy Speedville.

