Ride Of The Week: 2018 Roush 729 Mustang

Roush Performance introduced its 2017 SEMA concept build: The 2018 Roush 729. The Roush 729 is a custom-built one-of-a-kind supercharged wide-body Mustang, built to pay tribute to Ford’s historic 1970 Boss 429. It was on display at Ford’s Main Stage for the entirety of the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Finished in the commemorative hue of Ford Grabber Green, of which only 95 Boss 429s were painted in 1970, the Roush 729 features the company’s all-new 2018 Mustang body kit, as well as a custom wide-body kit designed by Roush and Stratasys. The 729 is equipped with various race-inspired carbon fiber parts developed in conjunction with Anderson Composites, as well as custom Vossen RVS forged wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport rubber. Custom-painted Brembo GT Series brakes provide plenty of stopping power, while a Roush 3-Way Adjustable Coilover Suspension system allows for skid pad ratings of 1.07 lateral g’s.

Under the hood, the all-new Roush/Ford Performance 2018 Supercharger sits atop the 5.0L Coyote engine. The all-new Roush R2650 supercharger features a front-inlet, front-drive design, utilizing Eaton TVS technology with optimized porting and integral bypass, to produce a staggering 700+ horsepower.



Airflow to the 729’s engine is provided through a functional hood scoop with Roush “Air Gobbler” ram air induction system and Roush Cold Air Intake, while the innovative and patented Roush Active Quad-Tip Exhaust system allows the driver to tune the sound of the 729 to their preference.

Though the Roush 729 is a tremendously customized build, it features many of the same appearance upgrades that you will find on production 2018 Roush Mustangs, including its upper and lower grilles and rear blackout panel. It has also been fitted with several carbon fiber body components developed with Anderson Composites, including a front splitter, rear aerofoils, side rockers, a spoiler, and mirror caps.

Inside, custom Katzkin leather upholstery covers Recaro Racing seats. Roush Performance window NACA ducts with cooling tubes have been installed, as well as several safety upgrades, including a Watson Racing Roll Cage and Sparco 4-Point Racing Harness.

Article courtesy Speedville.