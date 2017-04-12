Ride Of The Week: N2A Camaro 7-8-9 SS



Introducing the 789 SS, the latest 7-8-9 creation, and the first ever built on a convertible Camaro. What does all this mean? Well, the all new 789 SS is built on a Camaro Convertible using the models SS, 2SS, ZL1; 2010 to 2015 convertible only. It is built to reminisce the ’57, ’58 and ’59 Chevy in design cues only.



The body is built from carbon fiber composites in the likeness of those years, hence the name “7-8-9.” The Camaro Convertible conversion will be designated by the donor vehicle performance level, such as 789 SS, 789 ZL. What drivers and enthusiasts love most is the rear seat, which is brand new for the 7-8-9 series of builds. Like all of N2A’s powerful, streamlined vehicles, the 7-8-9 can be designed to your liking, from tuning to paint. Choose a style that fits you best, and let N2A do the rest.



Turnkey pricing for the Camaro 7-8-9 is dependent on donor vehicle cost and available by request. Performance packages ranging from 525-1000+ horsepower are available for an additional cost. Chevrolet’s 100,000-mile powertrain warranty remains completely intact and the Camaro 7-8-9 can be serviced at any GM dealership.



This 789 SS follows the 789 built on a C6 Corvette in coupe, targa or convertible and the 789 XLR built on a Cadillac XLR which comes with a retractable hard top.



If you are interested in commissioning one of these cars, contact N2A.

Article courtesy Speedville.