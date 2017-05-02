Ride Of The Week: 1987 Porsche Carrera 3.2 Supersport Coupe

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Porsche 911 (930) Supersport – otherwise known as the wide-bodied ‘turbo look’ Carrera 3.2 – features the same wheelarches, whale tail rear spoiler, stiffer suspension and uprated brakes as the 930 Turbo, but Supersport models were full of visual aggression and were produced in very small numbers next to standard Carrera 3.2s.

Carrying the M491 option code, these variants were available in Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa guises and started a Porsche trend of offering the wide-body option for non-turbo cars, later seen on the 964, 993 and watercooled 911s.



Built between 1984 and 1989 and based on the Carrera 3.2, all Supersports were powered by Porsche’s famous 3.2-liter flat six-cylinder engine, which produced 231 hp, giving a top speed of 152 mph and zero to 60 mph in under six seconds.



This 1987 Carrera 3.2 Supersport Coupe in Grand Prix White with Marine Blue leather seats has covered just 23,750 miles from new. In addition to the M491 ‘turbo look’ package this car comes with electric front seats, 16-inch Fuchs wheels with painted white centers and even the original Blaupunkt Toronto stereo.



Supplied new by Parker & Parker Ltd, Kendal, its service history file includes historic MOTs, its original book pack, service invoices and original paperwork.



This Supersport is right-hand-drive and has the later G50 series manual gearbox. This car is an exceptional example of one of the most desirable and rare Carrera 3.2s variants. You only have to look at these cars to see why they are so revered by Porsche enthusiasts – with that incredibly wide rear and the whale tail they pack a lot of visual punch.



The Supersport kicked off a Porsche love affair with the wide body look for non-turbo 911s, a combination that has proved popular ever since. If you’re in the market for a Supersport then you will struggle to find one better.

Article courtesy Speedville.