Riverside Automotive Releases New Tire Rotation Video
Want the skinny on tire rotation in 15 seconds?
Riverside Automotive, a shop based in Morgantown, West Virginia, released a YouTube video on the bare bones of what you need to know about tire rotation.
The consumer-facing video shows an animation of how wheels are rotated and explains the benefits of having a tire rotation done.
Having trouble explaining tire rotation and why customers should have it done? Click HERE to watch on YouTube.
Article courtesy TIRE REVIEW.