Riverside Automotive Releases New Tire Rotation Video

Want the skinny on tire rotation in 15 seconds?

Riverside Automotive, a shop based in Morgantown, West Virginia, released a YouTube video on the bare bones of what you need to know about tire rotation.

The consumer-facing video shows an animation of how wheels are rotated and explains the benefits of having a tire rotation done.

Having trouble explaining tire rotation and why customers should have it done? Click HERE to watch on YouTube.

Article courtesy TIRE REVIEW.

