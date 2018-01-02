Riverside Automotive Releases New Tire Rotation Video

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Want the skinny on tire rotation in 15 seconds?

Riverside Automotive, a shop based in Morgantown, West Virginia, released a YouTube video on the bare bones of what you need to know about tire rotation.

The consumer-facing video shows an animation of how wheels are rotated and explains the benefits of having a tire rotation done.

Having trouble explaining tire rotation and why customers should have it done? Click HERE to watch on YouTube.

Article courtesy TIRE REVIEW.