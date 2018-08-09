Rockland Community College Hosting Sixth Annual Car Show In Honor of Student

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Rockland Community College (RCC) in Suffern, New York, is hosting the sixth annual Anthony Amoros Car Show on, August 11, in honor of a former student.

Anthony Amoros was a first-year student at RCC who died in a one-car accident in January 2013. Amoros loved working on cars and attended Rockland BOCES for auto mechanics after graduating from North Rockland High School in 2012. Amoros’ family established the car show and a scholarship in his name in 2013 as a tribute to his passion for automotive. The Anthony A. Amoros Memorial Scholarship at RCC awards two $500 scholarships each year to new and continuing students at the college.

“The Amoros family has turned a deeply tragic event into a cause to support students’ ability to seek their dreams through earning a degree in higher education,” said Elizabeth Kendall, interim executive director of the RCC Foundation and associate vice president of resource development.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., car owners are invited to show off any style of vehicle including classic, antique and late model at the show, with all proceeds benefiting the Anthony Amoros Scholarship Fund, overseen by the RCC Foundation.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded for the best-shown cars and entertainment will include a DJ, an Elvis impersonator, raffles, 50-50, and refreshments for sale.

For more information on the car show, contact Ivette Amoros at 845-480-1156, or visit AnthonyAmorosAnnualCarShow.com. Admission to the event is free. The cost to show your car is $20, and $25 for other vendors. The rain date is August 12.