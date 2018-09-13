S/P2 Careers Reaches 40,000 Student Resumes To Connect Shops To Techs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

S/P2 Careers has received more than 40,000 resumes in its S/P2 Careers system. The S/P2 Careers resume database is fueled by career tech students looking for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities as entry-level technicians.

“We were confident that we had something special here, but we didn’t realize we would hit this milestone so quickly,” said Kyle Holt, S/P2 president. “This is very promising for the shops, dealerships, and employers out there who need these techs. It’s fulfilling to attack the technician shortage by helping automotive companies find entry-level technician candidates, and helping career tech students find the right first employer.”

The resumes received indicate that more than 26,000 students are interested in automotive service; 11,000 are interested in collision repair; 10,000 are interested in heavy-duty/diesel; and 12,000 are interested in welding career opportunities.

“We are excited to see the volume of resumes that keep coming in because it’s a win-win for everyone. Businesses that are committed to training, to safety, and to growing their own techs can be matched with entry-level technicians as they transition into their career,” said Holt. “S/P2 is focused on helping fill the technician gap.”

Shops can start recruiting the career tech students who are on S/P2 Careers for as little as $100. They can search for candidates based on industry segment, geography, high school vs. post-secondary, and many other filters. Businesses can reach out to candidates about opportunities at their facility, as well as post jobs that career tech students can apply for.

“The next generation of technicians is out there, just waiting to be found on S/P2 Careers,” said Holt. “This is a way we can all do a better job of helping students enter and stay in the industry.”