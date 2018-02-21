S/P2 Creates Database for Student Resumes

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The online training company, S/P2, has created a careers resume database where students can enter their resumes to connect with employers.

The service is available for free to students who create an account at sp2careers.org/register, as well as students who are already enrolled in the S/P2 course “Land That Job! Building a Resume.”

The S/P2 Careers database allows businesses with a subscription to access the resumes of more than 30,000 career tech students looking for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities. Additionally, the businesses can use S/P2 Careers to recruit from career technical schools on a local, regional, and national basis.

“Most people don’t know that we’ve been quietly working on S/P2 Careers for the past 12 months,” said Kathleen Nguyen, S/P2 director of business development. “We are simultaneously helping students find career opportunities, while helping employers access tens of thousands of technician candidates. If a shop has ever said, ‘I can’t find techs,’ they should start using S/P2 Careers immediately.”

So far, 19,100 students interested in automotive service, 7,900 interested in collision repair, 7,600 interested in heavy-duty/diesel, and 8,100 interested in welding opportunities have posted their resumes on S/P2 Careers.

“These students are looking for the right opportunity with the right first employer. They aren’t tied into a specific industry segment,” said Nguyen. “Even though a student is in an auto service program, he or she may be a great fit for a collision repair shop. A student in a welding program might find the right opportunity with a trucking company. In fact, during our pilot program, we have seen businesses go across segments in their recruiting. It’s not about the program of study – it’s about finding a candidate passionate about the automotive industry that matches with an employer.”

Additionally, instructors and school administrators who have an S/P2 account can access their students’ resumes to check for best practices and provide feedback through the Instructor Dashboard. Visit sp2.org/school-benefits/ for more information.