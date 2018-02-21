S/P2 Creates Database for Student Resumes
The online training company, S/P2, has created a careers resume database where students can enter their resumes to connect with employers.
The service is available for free to students who create an account at sp2careers.org/register, as well as students who are already enrolled in the S/P2 course “Land That Job! Building a Resume.”
The S/P2 Careers database allows businesses with a subscription to access the resumes of more than 30,000 career tech students looking for full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities. Additionally, the businesses can use S/P2 Careers to recruit from career technical schools on a local, regional, and national basis.
“Most people don’t know that we’ve been quietly working on S/P2 Careers for the past 12 months,” said Kathleen Nguyen, S/P2 director of business development. “We are simultaneously helping students find career opportunities, while helping employers access tens of thousands of technician candidates. If a shop has ever said, ‘I can’t find techs,’ they should start using S/P2 Careers immediately.”
So far, 19,100 students interested in automotive service, 7,900 interested in collision repair, 7,600 interested in heavy-duty/diesel, and 8,100 interested in welding opportunities have posted their resumes on S/P2 Careers.
“These students are looking for the right opportunity with the right first employer. They aren’t tied into a specific industry segment,” said Nguyen. “Even though a student is in an auto service program, he or she may be a great fit for a collision repair shop. A student in a welding program might find the right opportunity with a trucking company. In fact, during our pilot program, we have seen businesses go across segments in their recruiting. It’s not about the program of study – it’s about finding a candidate passionate about the automotive industry that matches with an employer.”
Additionally, instructors and school administrators who have an S/P2 account can access their students’ resumes to check for best practices and provide feedback through the Instructor Dashboard. Visit sp2.org/school-benefits/ for more information.