S/P2 Partners With CARS Cooperative To Connect Employers With Techs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

S/P2 has partnered with CARS Cooperative to provide CARS members access to the S/P2 Careers database of entry-level technician candidates across the country.

Each CARS member will receive $100 in S/P2 Careers credits that can be used to recruit students who are in or have recently graduated from automotive career tech programs.

“Our members are affected by the technician shortage just like the rest of the industry,” said Matt Boyles, executive director of CARS Cooperative. “By giving our members access to S/P2 Careers, we’re able to provide a benefit that can help them find the techs they need.”

More than 30,000 students who have posted their resumes on S/P2 Careers are interested in automotive service, collision repair, and heavy-duty/diesel career opportunities. Students who create an account at sp2careers.org/register, as well as students who are already enrolled in the S/P2 course “Land That Job! Building a Resume,” can post their resume on S/P2 Careers.

“This is a great partnership,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “Matt Boyles is passionate about helping his members find the technicians they need, and attacking the technician shortage head-on. The CARS members add over 500 employers that can provide great career opportunities to entry-level technicians across the US. We’re excited to work with Matt and the CARS members to help them find candidates near them.”