Safford Automotive Class 2nd In Pit Crew Challenge

The 25th Annual Arizona High School Pit Crew Challenge tested the skills of the Safford High School students.

From an article on the Eastern Arizona Courier website:

Safford High School Advanced Autos students competed in a number of activities around the state this year and brought home plenty of hardware.

An advanced autos team placed second in the annual Bondurant Pit Crew Challenge. This challenge was a timed event involving tire rotation, spark plug, wire and distributer cap removal on a Chevy 350 block with putting the wires back in the proper firing order.

The team actually had first place but dropped a tool by the car that had to be retrieved before the clock was stopped.



