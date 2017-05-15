Career/Santa Maria High School
Students Finding Success With Santa Maria High School Racing Team

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

The Santa Maria High School Racing Team competes in the American Nostalgia Racing Association.

From Dave Alley’s article on the KEYT3 website:

The Santa Maria High School Racing Team isn’t your typical driver’s education class. It may have some similar characteristics, but the after-school program isn’t teaching kids how to drive. Instead, it’s teaching them how to drag race.

“The race team is a fantastic program,” said senior crew chief Christopher Salce. “From the surface, it may look like all we do is build cars and race, but we’re actually teaching real life skills on how to be an adult, how to talk to other adult, how to prepare for a possible job, even if not in this automotive field, we build skills that you could bring to any other job interview.”

Students don’t actually drive the team’s race car. That responsibility belongs to former team member Angelina Martinez.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Santa Maria High School Racing Team on the KEYT3 website.

