New Director Drives Up SCCC Automotive Program

Sussex County Community College’s automotive education program has partnered with local dealerships so students can have hands-on experience.

From Joe Carlson’s article on the New Jersey Herald website:

After taking over a program that he said had a “rough past,” the coordinator for Sussex County Community College’s automotive education program touted the revamped program and shared his vision for the program’s future, which includes becoming one of the premier programs in the state.

“We want to build the program on campus and become an even stronger competitor with other auto programs,” said Jason Fruge, the coordinator for the college’s automotive education program.

