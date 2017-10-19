SCC’s Auto Tech Program Offers Careers A Jumpstart

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, IA, offers classes in Auto Collision Repair, Automotive Technology and Automotive Technology Management.

From Michaele Niehaus’ article on The Hawk Eye website:

Area high school students have been able to take advantage of the fully-equipped Automotive Technology lab at Southeastern Community College’s West Burlington campus for the past 20 years, and a new lab at the Keokuk campus began giving students some of the same opportunities closer to home in August.

“This is kind of the best-kept secret. A lot of counselors don’t tell students they have this opportunity,” said assistant professor Wesley Carpenter.

