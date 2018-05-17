Scholarships Still Available

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

It’s nearing the end of the school year, but it’s not too late to apply for scholarships! Industry leaders and organizations are still offering scholarships to students looking to further their education and pursue a career in automotive. Check them out:

American Muscle

American Muscle Automotive Scholarship Program

Award: $2,000 (four available)

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled full-time in an American college, technical institute or high school seniors planning to attend a college or post-secondary institution pursuing an automotive degree or related field of study.

Apply: americanmuscle.com/scholarships.html

Deadline: June 15, 2018, for fall applicants; Oct. 15, 2018, for spring semester applicants

Automotive Hall of Fame

Scholarships for incoming freshmen and upper-level undergraduate students

Award: Varies

Eligibility: Students must be accepted at an accredited college, university or trade school full time OR already attend a technical training school (two-year associate program). Must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Apply: automotivehalloffame.org/scholarships/

Deadline: June 30, 2018

Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation (AWAF)

Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation Scholarship

Award: $2,500 per scholarship

Eligibility: Female students already accepted to or enrolled in an accredited collegiate program with a 3.0 or higher GPA.

Apply: awafoundation.org/Scholarships

Deadline: June 15, 2018

CJ Pony Parts

CJ Pony Parts Scholarship Video Contest

Award: $500 (two available)

Eligibility: Students who will be enrolling in post-secondary education in their next semester. Open to all fields of study and is not exclusive to automotive or related degrees.

Apply: cjponyparts.com/cj-pony-parts-scholarship-video-contest

Deadline: October 15, 2018, for fall scholarship

ShearComfort Seat Covers

Shear Comfort Automotive Scholarship

Award: $1,500 (one in spring and fall)

Eligibility: Student enrolled either in an automotive technology program, engineering program related to the development of vehicles or a similar program related to the automotive industry at an accredited college or university.

Apply: shearcomfort.com/scholarship.asp

Deadline: October 15, 2018

SME Education Foundation

SME Education Foundation 2019/2020 Scholarship

Award: $1,000-$6,000

Eligibility: High school seniors and undergraduate students pursuing degrees in advanced manufacturing and related fields at two- and four-year colleges. Must have at least a 2.0 GPA.

Apply: scholarships.smeef.org/applications/

Deadline: Applications open in November. Register your name and preferred email to be automatically notified when the application opens in the fall 2018.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Blue Streak “Stronger Than Ever” Automotive Scholarship Contest

Award: $5,000 (three available)

Eligibility: Must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school OR in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program.

Apply: BlueStreakScholarship.com

Deadline: June 29, 2018

“Bigger, Better Diesel” Scholarship Contest

Award: $5,000 (three available), 10 students will receive a subscription to Standard Pro Training’s On-Demand program

Eligibility: Must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program.

Apply: BiggerBetterDiesel.com

Deadline: June 29, 2018

TechForce Foundation

“Strong Start” Relocation and First 30-Day Settling-In Grants

“Life Happens” Emergency Relief Grants

“Accelerate!” Tuition Scholarship Awards

“Pedal to the Metal” Advanced Training Tuition and Relocation Awards

NASCAR / Brienne Davis Memorial Tuition Scholarship (Female applicants only)

Roger Penske Outstanding Student Award

Award: $400-$12,000

Eligibility: Must be a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident and/or approved DACA status; have a high school diploma or GED; be an enrolled future student — or — an active, current student in good standing at a post-secondary, NATEF/ASE accredited educational institution offering a vehicle technician curriculum; must demonstrate financial hardship by having a completed and approved FAFSA on record at campus (or other financial-need based evidence, if using DACA status), and available for review by the Foundation; be requesting funds for the purposes directly related to pursuing a technical education and/or career in the transportation industry. Applicants must also meet any requirements for specific scholarships or grants.

Apply: techforcefoundation.org/scholarships/

Deadline: May and June 2018 deadlines. Vary by scholarship/grant

Intermotor

Intermotor Important Leader Scholarship

Award: $5,000 (two available)

Eligibility: technicians or tech students pursuing an education in automotive technology or automotive repair at a technical school or college

Apply: IntermotorImportLeader.com

Deadline: June 29, 2018

Are we missing a scholarship that’s still open? Email our editor at [email protected] and we’ll get the word out.