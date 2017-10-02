Career/Turbocharge with College Credit
ago

Schools, Colleges Unite To Prepare Students For Future

Students in the Turbocharge with College Credit program can earn college credits while in high school.

From Shelby Le Duc’s article on the Myrtle Beach Online website:

When Eric Cardona graduates from high school next year, he will leave with more than a diploma.

Cardona will also take with him a full year’s worth of credits toward an automotive technician diploma from Northeast, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reported . He did it by taking courses through City Stadium Automotive at Green Bay East High School in conjunction with an apprenticeship with an area mechanic.

He said taking college classes in high school alleviates some of the financial burden on his family, who also will send his younger sister to college.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Turbocharge with College Credit program on the Myrtle Beach Online website.

