SCRS Welding Video Emphasizes Technician Safety

SCRS board members Gary Wano and Amber Alley watch a new welding video unveiled at the SCRS open board meeting in Chicago.

Part 3 of a Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) video series on welding emphasizes protective measures that shops and technicians must take to stay safe during welding procedures.

Safety measures include proper welding helmets, protective gloves, fume extractors and screens.

The association unveiled the video at its July 24 open Board of Directors meeting in Chicago.

The video features SCRS members Michael Bradhsaw, Andy Dingman, Toby Chess and Dave Gruskos.

