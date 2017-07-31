SCRS Welding Video Emphasizes Technician Safety

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Part 3 of a Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) video series on welding emphasizes protective measures that shops and technicians must take to stay safe during welding procedures.

Safety measures include proper welding helmets, protective gloves, fume extractors and screens.

The association unveiled the video at its July 24 open Board of Directors meeting in Chicago.

The video features SCRS members Michael Bradhsaw, Andy Dingman, Toby Chess and Dave Gruskos.