‘Search For The Ultimate Street Car’ By OPTIMA Batteries Returns To MAVTV

“The OPTIMA Batteries Search for the Ultimate Street Car” will return in September for its fourth season on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The premier episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 29, and be re-aired at 11 p.m. ET the same night. That schedule will be the same each Friday evening for the duration of the 10-show series.

“Search for the Ultimate Street Car” is a year-long competition to determine the best street-legal performance car in America. OPTIMA Batteries developed the annual competition with two goals: To showcase cars that use over-the-counter aftermarket products to improve performance and to give the car owners and drivers and sponsors a positive environment in which to socialize and display their vehicles and products.

The competition is open to six vehicle classes, including one for pure electric cars, and all vehicles must be registered and licensed and insured for street use. Each vehicle is tested for Design and Engineering; Road Rally; Speed-Stop; Autocross and Road Course capabilities.

Events are conducted at racetracks throughout the nation – among them Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The 2017 OPTIMA Batteries “Search for the Ultimate Street Car” winners will be announced in conjunction with the annual SEMA Show in early November in Las Vegas.

