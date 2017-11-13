SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is now accepting applications for the 2018 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund for students preparing for careers in the auto or auto parts industries at sema.org/scholarships.

New this year, high school and part-time students can apply for a scholarship. The change is part of an effort by SEMA’s Scholarship committee to start students down the automotive path and support their efforts at an earlier stage.

“SEMA is dedicated to activating the next-generation automotive workforce by providing financial support and career resources to students enrolled in various high schools, universities, colleges and/or vocational schools in the United States,” said SEMA Chairman-Elect Tim Martin.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. Students can apply for the scholarship at sema.org/scholarships. Deadline for the program is March 1, 2018. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, such as accounting, sales and marketing and engineering. Dozens of awards ­– ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 – will be given out, with a $5,000 award going to the top student.

The program also includes a loan forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA member-companies who have completed and are paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the U.S.

For more information, contact SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall at 909-978-6655 or [email protected].