Seven Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Teams Qualify At Atlanta Motorama

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge began their second half of the season at the Summit Atlanta Motorama in Atlanta, April 28. At the Motorama 11, schools from Alabama and Georgia competed in 19 teams. Of the 19 teams, seven teams qualified for the Dual Nation Championship this fall.

To qualify for the Dual National Championship, a team must finish disassembling and reassembling a small-block Chevrolet engine in less than 33 minutes, including penalties.

Atlanta Motorama qualifiers include:

Team Considine Sales & Marketing – Jacksonville North Pulaski High School #1, Jacksonville, Alabama. Time – 26:41

Team Pertronix – Monticello Occupational Education Center #1, Monticello, Alabama. Time – 27:50

Team Summit Racing – Peach County High School #1, Fort Valley, Georgia. Time – 28:41

Team Derale Performance – Maxwell High School of Technology #1, Lawrenceville,Georgia. Time – 32:03

Team Fel-Pro – Sylvan Hills High School #1, Sherwood, Alabama. Time 32:22

Team R&R Marketing – Etowah High School #1, Woodstock, Georgia. Time – 32:26

Team Champion Spark Plugs – Maxwell High School of Technology #2, Lawrenceville, Georgia. Time – 32:31

Hot Rodders now has thirty-three teams that have qualified for the Dual National Championship and six qualifying events left before the end of the season.

The next Hot Rodders of Tomorrow event will be hosted at Edelbrock on May 5 at Vic’s Garage in Torrance, California. Students will be able to demo and be trained on the single cylinder engine.

For more information, visit HotRoddersofTomorrow.com.