SHHS Students Take Podium At SKillsUSA Competition

The St. Helens High School students will be competing in the SkillsUSA national competition.

From Cody Mann’s article on The Chronicle website:

St. Helens High School students recently brought home gold and silver at the state SkillsUSA competition hosted by Portland Community College.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives serving middle school, high school and college/post-secondary students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Mike Herdrich, Automotive Technology Instructor, said SkillsUSA provides students an opportunity to develop leadership skills and demonstrate their mastery of technical skills. The students face nine, 30-minute stations with 25 specific tasks to execute such as overhauling automatic transmissions, air conditioning service and brake diagnosis and repair. There was even a job interview component.



