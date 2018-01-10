Shift To Electric Has Kilgore College Automotive Program Shifting Gears

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Instructors in the automotive technology program at Kilgore College in Kilgore, TX, are preparing students to service electric and hybrid vehicles.

From Meredith Shamburger’s article on the Longview News-Journal website:

Brandon Belken, lead instructor at Kilgore College’s automotive technology program, knows the industry is turning its focus to electric and hybrid vehicles.

General Motors has announced plans to introduce more than 20 new hybrid or electric cars in the next few years. Volkswagen announced this summer it would cease research into the gasoline-powered internal combustion machine. Even here in East Texas, it’s not hard to find hybrids and even electrics.

“Hybrids are nothing new, but you’re going to see more and more electric vehicles,” Belken said. “More in East Texas. We’ll probably be a couple of years behind just because of the range issue. Most of our towns are 30 minutes apart or so. So we know we have time, but we’re trying to gear up for it because the wave is coming.”

