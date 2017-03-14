Former Shop Owner Turned Educator Makes A Difference In Students’ Future

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Former shop owner Shane Hawkins now teaches Auto Shop at East Gaston High School in Mount Holly, NC.

From Kayla Ayres’ article on the FOX 46 Charlotte website:

FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. This week, the station went to Gaston County where a former auto shop owners is now making a difference in his students’ future.

Students really get their hands dirty in Shane Hawkins’ Auto Shop at East Gaston High School.

“Way more hands on. Normally you just do book work, but you get to grab tools and do stuff in here,” student Hunter Bloomer said.

For five years, Mr. Hawkins has been teaching teens how to safely work on cars, diagnose problems, and then fix them.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive program at East Gaston High School on the FOX 46 Charlotte website.